Pope Francis extends a hand to China

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See extends a hand, but it knows that on the other side there is a knife, and the blade is directed toward our hand,” said one person involved in the Holy See’s negotiations with China. “Every time we reach out our hand, our hand bleeds. And yet, we must continue to extend our hand.”

