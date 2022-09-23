Catholic World News

France won’t extradite priest, 92, to Canada, but Oblates might expel him

September 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joannès Rivoire, OMI, a missionary among the Inuit from the 1960 to 1992, was first accused of sexual abuse in 1991 and left for his native France in 1993. He denies the allegations but has admitted breaking his vow of chastity with an adult Inuit woman.



His superior in France said that the order’s leaders are “determined to continue their efforts to convince Joannès Rivoire to appear before the Canadian justice system,” but that the priest has repeatedly refused to go.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!