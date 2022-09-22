Catholic World News

Cameroon Church leaders reject kidnappers’ ransom demand

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We will not pay a dime” to ransom the nine Catholics kidnapped from a Catholic church on September 16, Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda has announced.



The archbishop, who is president of the Cameroon bishops’ conference, said that the payment of ransom “would create a dangerous precedent,” possibly encouraging other abductions.



The archbishop said that the September 16 raid on St. Mary’s Church in Nchang was carried out by separatist guerillas, who were angry because the Church does not endorse their campaign.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!