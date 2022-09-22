Catholic World News

Bishop meets with priests in troubled French diocese

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Dominique Rey of Fréjus-Toulon, France, met last week with his priests, for a candid conversation about the direction of the diocese in the wake of a Vatican investigation that produced an unprecedented order suspending all priestly ordinations.



“Since the suspension of ordinations in June, no new information has come from Rome and the diocese still does not know when priests and deacons can be ordained again,” the diocese announced.



The Vatican order evidently reflected concerns that Bishop Rey had brought disorder to the diocese by welcoming different sorts of active and growing Catholic communities—notably including traditionalist groups. Bishop Rey reported that the Vatican’s investigation had shown him his “errors of appreciation and discernment in the reception and follow-up with certain communities.” Nevertheless he told his clergy that he was impressed with “the missionary fruits and the fruitfulness of the various charisms and pastoral initiatives of the diocese.”

