Pope encourages Norbertines to ‘rethink history,’ be missionaries

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At a September 22 audience with Canons Regular of Prémontré—commonly known as Norbertines—Pope Francis said: “The presence of a community of sisters or brothers is a like a shining beacon in the surrounding environment.”



The Pope encouraged the Norbertines to imitate the missionary impulse of St. Norbert. In Europe particularly, he said, religious orders are “invited to rethink their history.” He added that religious communities should “cultivate a fraternal interest in all other communities,” and learn the benefits of federation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

