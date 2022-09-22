Catholic World News

Pope urges business consultants to promote diversity

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 22 to consultants from the Deloitte Global firm, Pope Francis encouraged them to promote cultural responsibility and to enhance diversity.



Saying that the world “is suffering from worsening environmental conditions,” the Pontiff told the business consultants that they should “cooperate in reorienting our way of living on this our planet.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!