Catholic World News

Papal prayer, call for solidarity for victims of Hurricane Fiona

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name calling for solidarity for the victims of Hurricane Fiona. The telegram was addressed to bishops in the Dominican Republic and in Puerto Rico.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!