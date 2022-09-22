Catholic World News

Church source warns of worsening situation in Tigray

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a separatist coalition in the Tigray War, which began in 2020. A Church source warned that as Eritrean troops attempt to conquer the region, “the situation of the civilian population is dramatic” in “the worst offensive since the conflict [began].”



“This devastating crisis is beyond all imagination, genocidal massacres of civilians, rape and gender-based violence, looting, fires, destruction of homes, places of worship, schools, health facilities,” Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin of Adrigat, Ethiopia, has said of the conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!