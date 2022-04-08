Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishop pleads for international action in Tigray

April 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a separatist coalition in the Tigray War, which began in 2020.



Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin of Adrigat, Ethiopia, said in a pastoral letter that “this devastating crisis is beyond all imagination, genocidal massacres of civilians, rape and gender-based violence, looting, fires, destruction of homes, places of worship, schools, health facilities ... We desperately call on the international community to take swift action to save millions of people in Tigray from death.”

