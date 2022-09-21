Catholic World News

Pope to new bishops: Be open to dialogue and close to poor

September 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On September 19, Pope Francis spoke extemporaneously to 200 new bishops participating in a formation course organized by the Dicasteries for Bishops and for the Eastern Churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!