Chaldean Catholic Patriarch calls for union with Assyrian Church of the East

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent address, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, said, “I do not see anything that prevents the merging of the Chaldean Church and the Assyrian Church of the East under the name of the Church of the East.”



The Chaldean Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See; the Assyrian Church of the East (CNEWA profile) ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431).

