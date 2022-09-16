Catholic World News

Interim leader discusses the Order of Malta’s 5-year renewal process

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The interview with Fra’ John Dunlap follows a sweeping papal overhaul of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

