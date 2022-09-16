Catholic World News

Senate won’t vote on same-sex marriage bill until after election

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 267-157 vote, the House of Representatives passed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act in June. Proponents in the Senate believe they will have a better chance of securing passage if they delay a vote until after the November election.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on the faithful to speak out against the act, warning that the legislation “would prevent states from restoring the authentic understanding of marriage between man and woman if given the opportunity by the Supreme Court. Moreover, it could even require the federal government to honor polygamous ‘marriages’ in states that move to allow it.”

