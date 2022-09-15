Catholic World News

Bishop Schneider questions ‘supermarket of religions’

September 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: While Pope Francis attended an inter-faith meeting in Kazakhstan, Bishop Athanasius Schneider—an auxiliary of the host archdiocese—questioned the wisdom of participating in such gatherings.



“It could give the impression of a supermarket of religion,” Bishop Schneider told reporters. “And that is not correct, because there is only one true religion, which is the Catholic Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!