Interfaith statement affirms tolerance and pluralism

September 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A statement issued by the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, meeting in Kazakhstan this week, condemned intolerance, extremism, persecution, terrorism, all forms of coercion in the name of religion. The statement referred with approval to the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, which had also declared that religious differences reflect God’s will.



The lengthy (35 paragraph) statement, issued at the conclusion of the conference in which Pope Francis participated, also proclaimed that pluralism in religious belief is one of the “expressions of the wisdom of God’s will in creation.”



The statement called upon all religious leaders to support the causes of the poor and migrants, and to commit themselves to the battle against climate change.



The statement was signed by “a majority” of nearly 100 delegates, from 60 different countries, who had joined in the meeting.

