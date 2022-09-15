Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill: attempts to build world order without relying on moral values led to fierce confrontation

September 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, sent a message to the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan. Kirill was originally scheduled to attend the conference in person, but then changed his plans.

