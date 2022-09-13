Catholic World News

Cuban bishops troubled by proposed ‘Family Code’

September 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Cuba have encouraged their people to vote their consciences on a proposed Family Code, which will go into effect if approved in a September 25 vote.



The bishops observed that the new code, which would replace a 1975 law, has some positive elements, such as protection for the rights of grandparents and the elderly.



However the proposed code would introduce gender theory, allow for same-sex adoption, and support assisted reproduction—elements which, the bishops remarked, would “not benefit the Cuban family.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!