Catholic World News

Troops occupy, vandalize Catholic church in Myanmar

September 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar army troops occupied a parish church in the little town of Moebye from September 8 to 12, destroying statues and hiding anti-personnel mines in the building before they left.



A parish priest told the Fides news service, “The soldiers chose the church as their base because they knew that they young people would not attack them—that is, out of opportunism and to save themselves.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!