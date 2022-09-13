Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops back UN reports of citizens deported to Russia

September 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Although we don’t know precisely where people are being sent, or on what scale, these deportations are certainly happening,” said Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odesa-Simferopol. “It’s just one of many human rights violations we are witnessing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!