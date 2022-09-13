Catholic World News

Michigan Supreme Court says voters should decide abortion law

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are committed to defeating this extreme proposal that allows abortions up to the moment of birth and invalidates every common sense limit on abortion, such as parental consent, health and safety regulations on abortion clinics, and more,” said the Michigan Catholic Conference.

