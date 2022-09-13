Catholic World News

Thousands protest planned gay pride gathering in Serbia

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Evil forces” want to “desecrate the purity of the family by imposing anti-God and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family,” said Patriarch Porfirije, 61, who has led the Serbian Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) since 2021.

