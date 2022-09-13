Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin ahead of Pope’s Kazakhstan visit: ‘War is never inevitable’

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “War is never an inescapable event,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State. “It has its roots in the heart of the human person, driven by vainglory, pride, arrogance and greed, as the Church Fathers used to say. Such a heart is a hardened heart, unable to open up to others.”

