Nigerian archbishop: insecurity breakdown is country’s ‘darkest chapter’

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria is passing through “the darkest chapter of our history as a nation,” according to Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri, the president of the country’s episcopal conference.



In his address to the plenary assembly of the country’s bishops, Archbishop Ugorji cited poverty and unemployment, inflation and debt, but above all the breakdown in security in Nigeria, due to “the ungodly activities of insurgents, bandits, militant herdsmen, unknown gunmen, kidnappers and trigger-happy security agents.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

