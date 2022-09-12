Catholic World News

Catholic colleges offer coed dorm rooming

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At least three Catholic colleges in the US—Sacred Heart and Fairfield universities in Connecticut, and St. Mary’s College in California—now allow students to share a dormitory room with a member of the opposite sex.



At Sacred Heart, the “gender-inclusive housing option” recommends against rooming with a romantic partner, but “current procedures do not require students to disclose their reason for roommate requests.” Students are encouraged, but not required, to tell their parents about their coed rooms.

