Catholic World News

‘Share a living experience of the faith,’ Pope tells catechists

September 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On September 10, Pope Francis delivered an address to participants in the Third International Congress of Catechists.



“Catechesis cannot be like an hour at school, but rather a living experience of the faith that each one of us feels the desire to transmit to the new generations,” Pope Francis said. “Only the interpersonal encounter opens the heart to receive the first proclamation and to desire to grow in the Christian life with the proper dynamism that catechesis allows.”

