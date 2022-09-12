Catholic World News

Pope seeks prayers for his ‘peace pilgrimage’ in Kazakhstan

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The day after tomorrow, I will leave for a three-day journey in Kazakhstan, where I will take part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions,” Pope Francis said on September 11.



“It will be an opportunity to meet many religious representatives and to engage in dialogue as brothers, inspired by the mutual desire for peace, the peace our world thirsts for,” he continued. “I ask you all to accompany me with prayer on this pilgrimage of dialogue and peace.”

