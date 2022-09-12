Catholic World News

Papal plane to avoid flight over Russia, Ukraine on journey to Kazakhstan

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his apostolic journey to Kazakhstan, which begins on September 13, Pope Francis will go out of his way to avoid flying over Russian and Ukrainian airspace. Instead, he will fly over Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

