Catholic World News

Pope sends cardinal to Ukraine ‘to show my closeness’

September 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has begun his fourth visit to Ukraine since the war began in February.



“Let us continue to pray for the Ukrainian people, that the Lord may give them comfort and hope,” Pope Francis said on September 11. “During these days, Cardinal Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, is in Ukraine to visit various communities and to bear concrete witness to the closeness of the Pope and the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!