First public Mass in 10 years in Islamic-controlled Syria

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Mass was recently celebrated in a church in Syria’s Idlib province for the first time in ten years, with the approval of the Islamic militants who control the province.



The church of St. Anne, in the village of Yacoubia, had been seized by the same Islamic militants ten years ago, when they took over the region. The leaders’ decision to allow Christian worship is seen as a bid to improve their international image.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

