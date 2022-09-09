Catholic World News

Criminal case against McCarrick continued

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A September 8 hearing in the criminal case against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick produced no notable results, with the case continued until November 1.



McCarrick faces charges for assault on a minor in a Massachusetts court, involving an incident that allegedly occurred in 1974. The 92-year-old defendant has been released on bail, but required to surrender his passport.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

