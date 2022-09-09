Catholic World News

California court: doctors cannot be required to assist suicide

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in California has ruled that the state cannot require doctors to participate in assisted suicide.



The court ruled that new legislation, which would have forced doctors to refer patients for euthanasia, in effect required them to “participate” in the act.

