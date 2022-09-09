Catholic World News

Pope, in message to World Council of Churches, renews call for reconciliation among Christians

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “How can we credibly proclaim the Gospel of reconciliation without also being committed, as Christians, to promoting reconciliation among ourselves?” Pope Francis asked in a message to the 11th Assembly of the World Council of Churches. “Reconciliation among Christians is the fundamental prerequisite for the credible mission of the Church.”



350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The Holy See sent an official delegation of nearly 20 members to the Assembly, which took place in Karlsruhe, German.

