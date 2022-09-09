Catholic World News

Papal message for International Literacy Day

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to the director-general of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for International Literacy Day.



“The Pope exhorts us to find a global convergence in view of an education that brings about an alliance between all the components of the person: between study and life; between generations; between teachers, students, families and civil society, according to their intellectual, scientific, artistic, athletic, political, entrepreneurial and solidarity-related expressions,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

