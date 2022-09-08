Catholic World News

Pope tells Vatican diplomats: world faces “third world war fought piecemeal”

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis lamented the prospect of a “third world war fought piecemeal,” and expressed special concern about the war in Ukraine, in a September 8 address to diplomatic representatives of the Holy See.



The Pope welcomed the apostolic nuncios and other Vatican diplomats, who were gathered for the first time in three years. He acknowledged that Covid lockdowns had interfered with their work, but voiced the hope that “the worst may be behind us, and thank God we are able to meet.”



In a clear reference to the fighting in Ukraine, the Pope said that “Europe and the entire world are shaken by a particularly serious war, due to the violation of international law, the risks of nuclear escalation, and the grave economic and social consequences.”

