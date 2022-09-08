Catholic World News

Australia’s bishops unveil gender and identity guide for schools

September 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church showed real courage this week issuing advice to its schools to avoid sending kids for irreversible ‘gender affirmation’ treatments,” the national director of the Family First Party said in commenting on the Australian bishops’ 12-page guide, Created and Loved. “However, their advice may be in breach of the law in three jurisdictions, and political activists know it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!