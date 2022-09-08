Catholic World News

Vatican Library invites world’s scholars to read, contribute to new journal

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The new Vatican Library Review “aspires to be an attractive place to publish high-quality, peer-reviewed research” characterized by “scientific rigor and cross-cultural dialogue,” said Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, Vatican librarian and archivist.

