Praying for ‘martyred Ukraine’, Pope urges halt to ‘world war’

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am not forgetting the martyred Ukraine,” Pope Francis said on September 7, at his general audience. “Faced with all the war scenarios of our time, I ask everyone to be builders of peace and to pray that thoughts and projects of harmony and reconciliation may spread throughout the world. Today we are living through a world war, let us stop please.”



The Pope’s remarks on Ukraine, delivered in Italian, were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the general audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

