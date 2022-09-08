Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State sees ‘major crisis of solidarity in our societies’

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, delivered a virtual address to the International Conference of Cohesive Societies, founded in 2019 at the initiative of Singapore’s president.



“From the dignity, unity, and equality of all persons derives, first of all, the principle of the common good to which every aspect of social life must be related if it is to attain its fullest meaning,” said Cardinal Parolin. “Solidarity entails overcoming the damaging consequences of selfishness in order to make way for the bravery of listening gestures. In this sense, solidarity is thus a means of creating history.”

