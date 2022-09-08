Catholic World News

Following riots, Iraq’s Christian-led political parties seek collaboration

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Fears of a civil war in Iraq are growing following clashes in Baghdad. As a result, “some of the small and divided political parties, led by Christian politicians, are trying to find forms of coordination to face together the new threat,” the Fides news agency reported.

