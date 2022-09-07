Catholic World News

Nun killed by terrorists in Mozambique

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Maria De Copppi, an 84-year-old Comboni nun, was killed by in a terrorist attack on a mission school in Mozambique.



Sister Maria, who had served in Africa for nearly 60 years, was shot and killed as the attackers—believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State—destroyed a church, clinic, and school in Chipene, in the north of the country.

