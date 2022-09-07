Catholic World News
Pope, at audience, offers St. Ignatius as model of discernment
September 07, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis proposed St. Ignatius of Loyola as a model as he continued his series of talks on discernment at his public audience on September 7.
Recounting the story of St. Ignatius’ conversion, the Pope commented:
The thoughts of the world are attractive at the beginning, but then they lose their luster and leave emptiness and discontent; they leave you that way, empty. Thoughts of God, on the contrary, rouse first a certain resistance... but when they are welcomed, they bring an unknown peace that lasts for a long time.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!