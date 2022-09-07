Catholic World News

New British health secretary questioned for pro-life stand

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Therese Coffey, the health minister in the newly formed British government, is facing criticism because of her pro-life stand.



“It’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws,” said Coffey, who is Catholic. But her critics point to her pro-life voting record in Parliament.

