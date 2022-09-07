Catholic World News

Prayers amid trauma: abuse survivors respond to Archbishop Weakland’s funeral

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The decision to hold the funeral of the late Archbishop Rembert Weaklandin Milwaukee’s cathedral is “salt in the wounds of victims-survivors of clergy sexual abuse,” said Father Jim Connell.

