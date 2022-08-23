Catholic World News

‘Archbishop Rembert Weakland, critic of Vatican orthodoxy, dies at 95’

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The laudatory obituary of Archbishop Weakland, who was Milwaukee’s archbishop from 1977 to 2002, fails to mention that Archbishop Weakland shredded evidence of abuse, halted the ecclesial trial of a notorious priest, and said he didn’t know about the “criminal nature” of the sexual abuse of children.

