Vatican sends papal nuncio expelled by Nicaragua to Africa

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Six months after Nicaragua expelled Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag (the apostolic nuncio), Pope Francis has named him nuncio to four African nations: Senegal, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania.

