Catholic World News

Kazakhstan archbishop sees papal visit as ‘great blessing’

September 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tomasz Peta of Astana, Kazakhstan, told Vatican News that a visit from Pope Francis will be “a great blessing for us Catholics and for the entire Kazakhstan.”



The Pope is due in Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15, to join in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



However, some doubts about the papal trip arose when the Pontiff told a television interviewer that his continued problems with a painful knee had made it impossible to consider a trip to Russia at this time.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!