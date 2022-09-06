Catholic World News

Syriac Orthodox Church replaces archbishop, nine years after kidnapping

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Syriac Orthodox Church has announced the selection of Boutros Kassis to become Archbishop of Aleppo, replacing Archbishop Yohanna Ibrahim, who has been missing since he was kidnapped in April 2013.

