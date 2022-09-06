Catholic World News

Irish schoolteacher jailed; refused to use gender-neutral pronouns

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish schoolteacher has been jailed for contempt of court, after he violated an injunction that barred him from approach the school where he taught. He had been suspended from his teaching assignment because he refused to use “gender-neutral” pronouns.



Enoch Burke, an Evangelical Protestant, said: “It is insanity that I will be led from this courtroom to a place of incarceration, but I will not give up my Christian beliefs.”

