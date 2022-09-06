Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox archbishop brings flock into Catholic Church

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar tells the story of Archbishop Ihor Isichenko, who has brought his Ukrainian Orthodox diocese into communion with Rome.



The process began in 2015. Long before the current war, which has deepened divisions among the competing Ukrainian Orthodox hierarchies, Archbishop Isichenko concluded that the best hope for unity among Eastern Christians in Ukrainian was the Byzantine-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church, with which the parishes of his diocese are now affiliated.

