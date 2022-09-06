Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols congratulates new prime minister and addresses cost of living crisis

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I offer my congratulations to Liz Truss on her election as leader of the Conservative Party and her consequent appointment as Prime Minister,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster. “I wish to assure the Prime Minister of my prayerful support.”



“Her appointment comes at a time when many crises have to be faced, at home and across the world,” he continued. “Prominent among them is the crisis in the cost of living.”

